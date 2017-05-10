Sweet taste of success for workers from Mars

Life is sweet for a Basingstoke employer after it was named as one of the best workplaces in the country.

Mars UK, which has its UK headquarters in Armstrong Road, was ranked as the 10th best place to work in the UK.

Well-known brands such as Maltesers and Dolmio are made by the firm.

The Great Place To Work Institute recognised Mars for its career development opportunities and the health and wellbeing programmes for ‘associates’ – what the company calls employees.

Hossam Ashraf, general manager at Mars, said: “I am very proud of Mars being ranked as the 20th best placed to work in the UK among large companies.

“It is a great reflection of the quality of our associates as we wouldn’t be there without their great contribution.”