SWR on track to meet target on rubbish

Basingstoke Railway Station was spruced up for Sustainability Week earlier this month in a bid to tackle mounting landfill issues.

South Western Railway’s inaugural Sustainability Week ran from April 30 to May 4 to highlight its commitment to reducing waste and increasing recycling across the network.

SWR completed environmental audits at Hampshire stations, with green-fingered teams getting their hands dirty for tidy-ups, pruning and to manage vegetation at Basingstoke during the week-long event.

Amelia Woodley, head of sustainability for South Western Railway, said: “I’m delighted with how our action-packed Sustainability Week went.

“It was great to get out and about the network to promote the positive work we’re doing and to encourage our staff and customers to get involved where possible.

“We’ve already run a number of sustainability workshops with our new leadership teams here at SWR to work out our priorities for the year ahead and throughout our franchise.

“We have a great opportunity to lead the way in sustainability in the transport sector and are determined to make changes that will reduce our carbon footprint.”

SWR recycles 67 per cent of its waste and has ambitious plans to up recycling rates by 80 per cent over 12 months and produce zero waste to landfill by 2020.