Table leaders too much for Wintney

Weymouth maintained their table top position with a comfortable win over Hartley Wintney at the Green Lane Memorial Ground on Saturday 30 March.

The Row started well and on 3 minutes, a corner from Steve Duff found the head of Jack Ball who saw his effort saved by Tom McHale in the Terra’s goal. On 8 minutes a delivery from Mitchell Parker saw Alex Albert’s effort hit the post and the Terra’s managed to scramble the ball clear.

Weymouth came into the game and on 13 minutes, Brandon Goodship tried his luck from 25 yards with the ball going inches over the crossbar.

Weymouth took the lead on 19 minutes. Hartley were the masters of their own downfall by being guilty of overplaying on the edge of their own penalty box. The Terra’s gained possession and Brandon Goodship shot across the goal straight into the path of Yemi Obubade who fired home from close range. (0-1)

Weymouth maintained an edge and Addulai Baggie jinked his way through the Row defence three minutes later but shot straight at Hartley keeper Paul Strudley. The Terra’s had a further effort when Baggie set up Goodship who fired over.

HALF TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 0 WEYMOUTH 1

Hartley started the second half well but almost undone their good work by overplaying in defence on 52 minutes. Goodship gained possession but shot into the side netting from a difficult angle. The Row pressed but were unable to make any impression on the visitor’s defence.

The Terra’s extended their lead on 69 minutes with a second goal. A long ball took a high bounce into the Row box. Weymouth striker Ben Thomson challenged Paul Strudley in the air for possession. The ball broke free and Thomson shot home with the Row claiming a foul on Strudley (0-2).

Five minutes later the Terra’s made the game safe. Yemi Obubade made good ground down the right at pace and his accurate cross was converted by substitute Cameron Murray (0-3).

The introduction of substitute; Salhin Abubakaar saw the Row create opportunities down the left wing. However, despite periods of pressure Mc Hale in the visitors goal remained largely untroubled.

FULL TIME: HARTLEY WINTNEY 0 WEYMOUTH 3

Anthony Millerick commented: “I felt that Weymouth done a good professional job on us. This is what we aspire to do on other teams. Goals change games and both the first two goals were disappointing for differing reasons. The first was an individual error. The second looked like a blatant foul on our keeper. I cannot fault the effort put in by our players today it was a really good shift. It is always disappointing to lose and we must quickly try and return to winning ways.”