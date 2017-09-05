Table tennis star Amy shines at School Games finals

Basingstoke table tennis player Amy Blagborough put in a strong showing to finish inside the top-10 at the School Games National Finals over the weekend.

The Queen Mary’s College pupil was part of the South West England team, and earned an impressive eighth place result.

The finals were held at Loughborough University in Leicestershire between August 31 and September 3, with around 1,600 athletes competing across 12 sports.

Amy said: “I love the atmosphere and having everything around you, like all the athletes staying in the athletes village.

“I didn’t have a great start but I’ve learnt so much and I’ll improve as I go forward.”

Previous competitors in the School Games include Olympic stars Hannah Cockcroft, Adam Peaty and Jonnie Peacock, with 56 of the 382 athletes representing Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio having competed in them.