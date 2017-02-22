Tadley inventor hopes to solve farming problem

A Tadley inventor has created a solution for producing organic crops on an industrial scale following the imminent ban on farmers using commonly used herbicides.

According to the UK’s agriculture and horticulture development board (AHDB) this ban could cost UK farmers and growers from €100million to €1billion a year across Europe.

It will also make it difficult to grow crops such as onions, carrots and leafy salads on an industrial scale, although Tadley’s David Holloway is hoping his BioSeedMat invention will eradicate this problem.

He said: “The withdrawal of herbicides is a very serious issue and could make it very difficult for farmers worldwide, which will ultimately lead to poor quality crops.

“The BioSeedMat is a reliable alternative to herbicides and after years of product development, we are nearly ready to launch.”

Mr Holloway’s solution uses biodegradable paper and starch-based adhesives combined with a unique gel, with filed trials set to commence at Folly Farm in Tadley, with the product due to go to market, if successful, in six months’ time.