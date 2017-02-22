Latest
Tadley inventor hopes to solve farming problem

About the author

Christian Wilson

Reporter for the Basingstoke Observer covering Basingstoke, Tadley, Hook, Whitchurch, North Waltham, Odiham, Bramley and surrounding areas. Call me on 01235 516932 or e-mail at christian@taylornewspapers.co.uk

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Victory for #Basingstoke and Deane Labour group as candidate Angie Freeman wins Winklebury by election… https://t.co/3clGUxK9lE
12 hours ago
Year long fundraising campaign at Festival Place sees shoppers raise more than £11,500 for charity #Basingstoke… https://t.co/Lt1Yf197bV
13 hours ago
Hook history group to celebrate 30th birthday in style with £21,000 grant from Heritage Lottery Fund https://t.co/HSiRDhYtBJ
18 hours ago
#Tadley man creates invention he hopes will help stop global farming problems associated with herbicides ban https://t.co/APT8cXdLXz
18 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR