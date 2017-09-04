Tadley’s Terry honoured for youth centre work

A committed Tadley volunteer has been recognised for his selfless work by receiving a Good Citizens Award.

Terry Baverstock, who gives up his time to volunteer at The Point Youth Centre, received the award at the Tadley and District Community Association annual meeting recently.

He has been attending the youth club for several years and helps out as a young leader up to four nights a week, while working full-time as a gardener.

Always one of the first to arrive at The Point to help set the building up for each session and one of the last to leave, Terry has also begun volunteering at a youth project for young people with special needs and also helps out at a local charity shop.

Rachel Winter, youth worker at The Point, said: “Terry’s fantastic, he’s always extremely helpful.

“We’re really, really proud of him and without him volunteering, we would be stuck a lot of the time and it’s really fantastic that he’s here as a young leader to help out and it’s not just at The Point, he volunteers in other places around Tadley.”