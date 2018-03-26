Take a dip into traditional music

Dipper Malkin are a captivating duo who are rapidly earning a reputation for taking traditional music to new heights.

The two musicians have spent their careers involved in ground-breaking projects. John Dipper worked in The English Acoustic Collective alongside Chris Wood, and currently works with string quartet Methera, while Dave Malkin was a founding member of trio Tandem, stylishly combining traditionally informed compositions with live electronics.

John provides a new lease of life for the viola d’amore, an instrument from the baroque period with seven bowed and seven sympathetic strings, with Dave on the guitar and vocals.

With their highly-anticipated debut release, Tricks of the Trade, the pair realised that they are the lucky benefactors of previous generations’ invention, celebrating their inheritance through every note, whilst avoiding the trap of complacency by offering their own inventions.

On their debut album release Malkin said: “The greatest compliment we could think to pay to our ancestors, those responsible for this rich and fascinatingly idiosyncratic tradition, is to elevate the repertoire they’ve provided for us”.

Dave added: “It’s important to us both that we look outwards for inspiration. We aim to present work on a par with contemporary classical music in terms of its intrinsic artistic value, produced to the standard of a big-budget release, as thrilling and accurately executed as improvised jazz, but most importantly rooted in our tradition.”

Songlines Magazine recently raved about the duo saying “there’s a rich luxurious feel to the many beautiful instrumental tunes on this debut”.

Dipper Malkin will be performing at The Forge on April 5 from 7.45pm. Tickets cost £15.50; over 65s, under 16s and students £13.50.

Call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or book online at anvilarts.org.uk.