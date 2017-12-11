Take a trip to Neverland

Pantomimes are as much part of Christmas as turkey and tinsel and one of the best starts today at The Anvil.

Peter Pan, based on the much-loved children’s story by J M Barrie, features all the usual heroes and villains with cheers and boos aplenty.

Ahead of the show we’ve been speaking to Andrew Agnew who will be playing Smee and has directed the show.

Andrew has a background as a children’s entertainer and is well-known for playing PC Plum in the popular children’s show Balamory, as well as directing several CBBC shows.

Does he prefer acting or directing? “They are both very different and I wouldn’t be able to choose.

“There’s a lot of preparation that goes into being a director, you have to be very creative too; when it comes to acting, it’s a lot closer to the performance and I love how the audience reacts to you.”

Andrew admitted this was the fourth Peter Pan he has directed and that he has directed a Christmas show every year for the past 12 years.

So what’s the attraction of them?

Andrew said: “It’s very different from TV, you develop a relationship with the audience and get direct feedback. They [the audience] may not realise it, but they have lines, and your acting may change as every audience and theatre is different.”

Andrew is looking forward to sharing Peter pan with the audience at The Anvil. He said: “The story for Peter Pan is very important. It’s traditional.

“We keep to the book but throw in pop songs and new music as well as lots of dancing, comedy and of course flying.

“It’s also great for both boys and girls with protagonists Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Wendy.”

Ticket prices for Peter Pan which runs until January 7 vary depending on performance.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.