Take on the Jingle Jog this November

Young people’s charity Step by Step is bringing its 5k Jingle Jog to Basingstoke for the first time on November 26.

This is the second time the race will be held after its successful debut in Havant last year.

Runners will be given a Santa hat or reindeer antlers to complete the race in, with a prize on offer for the best fancy dress costumes with a festive theme.

It will be held in War Memorial Park to raise money for the charity, which helps young people facing homelessness, and will be sponsored by the Penningtons Manches Charitable Foundation.

Penningtons’ committee chair Sheona Boldero said: “Step by Step is a wonderful organisation that we are proud to work with and we are delighted to sponsor the Jingle Jog.

“A number of people from our office are taking part and looking forward to donning their Santa hats and antlers in support of a great cause.”

Step by Step is asking the ‘jingle joggers’ to each raise £58 in sponsorship, which will provide a safe place for two of the 233 young people expected to be staying with the charity on Christmas Day because they have nowhere else to go.

For more details and to sign up, go to stepbystep.org.uk/jinglejog.