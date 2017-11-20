Take the last train with blues duo

Rediscover the genius of blues masters Brownie McGhee and Sonny Terry, as Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi bring you an evening inspired by these two musical greats at The Forge on Saturday.

Heavily influenced by the storytelling style and harmonica technique of Sonny Terry, Guy Davis has spent his career carrying his message of the blues around the world, earning him the title ‘Ambassador of the blues’.

Davis once said: “I like antiques and old things, old places, that still have the dust of those who’ve gone before us lying upon them.”

Blowing that dust off just enough to see its beauty is something Guy has excelled at for more than 20 years of songwriting and performing.

It’s no wonder his reverence for the music of the Blues Masters who’ve gone before him has been evident in every album he’s ever recorded or concert he’s given.

Guy’s new album Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train – A Look Back at Brownie McGhee and Sonny Terry is an homage to these two hugely influential artists, not only on Guy’s career, but to thousands of musicians around the world. One such artist is the Italian harmonica ace, Fabrizio Poggi, who Guy collaborates with and produced this recording.

Davis and Poggi have a relationship going back a decade in which they have performed together on tour in Europe and in the United States.

