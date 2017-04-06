Talented young musicians to perform ‘spellbinding’ classics

Some of the country’s most talented young musicians will put on a “spell-binding” performance of classics at The Anvil on Sunday.

The show marks the debut of a newly-created under-13 section by the National Children’s Orchestras of Great Britain (NCO).

In an inspirational afternoon of musicianship, the youngsters will perform their Spring Concert – a skilled delivery of classical concert repertoire, with a fresh approach.

The young musicians will spend just eight days rehearsing together at Port Regis School, in Dorset, before their performance in Basingstoke.

As well as intensive training, the musicians will also have time off to relax with friends and will be able to take part in fun recreational activities organised by the trained team of pastoral care staff.

During the week the NCO members will be supported by conductor Peter Stark.

He said: “I am relishing the prospect of working with the under-13s this Easter. The programme is terrific – varied, entertaining and challenging in equal measure.

“Everybody should come and hear these astonishing children. It is an opportunity not to be squandered!”

Percussionist Gus Cox, aged 13, said: “The concerts are a superb climax to our week of rehearsals.

“I really enjoy being part of the NCO and I am so proud to play with an orchestra that sounds so good!”

The young musicians are ready to deliver a spell-binding programme of music that includes: Wagner – Prelude to Act 1 from Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg; Butterworth – A Shropshire Lad; Tchaikovsky – Capriccio Italien; Williams – Harry Potter Symphonic Suite; Grieg – Movements from Holberg Suite; and Curtis – Paths to Urbino.

Founded in 1978, the NCO has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues and locations, including the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing.

The performances by the young musicians are renowned for their intensity, vivacity and commitment – and, above all, their professionalism.

The Basingstoke concert starts at 3pm.

Group discounts are available.

Ticket prices, including a £2 booking fee, range from £5 (child ticket) up to £24 (top price adult ticket).