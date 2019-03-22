Talking to SK Shlomo

For over a decade, Hook resident, Simon Shlomo Kahn, the genre-defying, award-winning, recording-breaking beatboxer, producer and live-looper has set new standards for his craft. Last week we had an exclusive chat with him ahead of his forthcoming show at The Forge in April.

First question, do you want us to call you SK Shlomo or Shlomo?

My name is Simon Shlomo Khan but my stage name is SK Shlomo and some people just call me Shlomo but for today SK Shlomo is good.

Classically trained from a young age, how did you get into beatboxing?

I was always making music from a very young age drums and just have a passion for all music. When I was eight years old, I was given my first drum set but restricted by my parents on when I could practice because of the noise. I turned to beatboxing as a way to recreate the noise so that I could continue to practice when I wasn’t supposed to be.

What is a live looping technologist?

Have you seen Ed Sheeran perform with a loop pedal? It is a way to create a whole wall of sound with just one person. I love the way that technology advances and enhances music. I was very lucky to have a lot of equipment being sent to me but it just became too much so I so made own system customised software keyboard. I take it everywhere with me now so I can recreate effects anywhere without having to move lots of heavy equipment. Really fun technology can make ideas come to life with no limitations and I find that very exciting.

Do people often think that there is an instrument other than your voice involved when they hear you perform?

Originally, yes it was a surprise but now people know what they are coming to hear and beatboxing is widely known with a lot of fans so mostly audiences are coming along to see beatboxing.

What did it feel like to be nominated for a Grammy?

Strictly speaking it was Bjork who was nominated, but it was really cool just to be part of it all. The best thing about the nomination was it meant that we were asked to perform at the Opening Ceremony to the 2004 Olympic Games which was awesome and so impressive. I was so deeply honoured to have performed there.

What does being a BBC Music Ambassador involve and do you work closely with the other Ambassadors?

BBC have a music day and the aim is to try to get as much music to as many people as possible. My role, together with all the other ambassadors is really just about lending support across as many music disciplines as possible.

What elements do you need to bring a Vocal Orchestra together?

Lots of beatboxers and singers: bassists; sopranos and everything in between. It is important to create different characters who know how to tell a story and build it together as a collaboration.

What is your favourite venue to perform in and why?

My absolutely favourite place to perform is the Glastonbury Festival but the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London have hosted me as an artist in residence for a few years now so that is a venue that is special to me and where I still perform.

At the Wilderness Festival, there was a 50 strong orchestra and 200 people embedded in the audience, how difficult was that to pull off, what type of challenges did you face?

It was actually a lot easier than it sounds. The crowd were very enthusiastic and the song was Bohemian Rhapsody so everyone knew the words and were happy to sing along. The embedded singers just helped to raise the game and encourage the audience to sing the best that they could but to be honest, they were a super strong crowd anyway.

What is your proudest achievement to date?

In the last couple of years, I came off tour for first time to make an album and my mental health plummeted. I have now spoken about this in public and am extremely proud of this. I have learnt that I can be myself and find that people now look me in the eye and tell me what they are going through too. This has made my contact with people on a more human level as they talk to be about how they feel.

What is the message you want to spread with your work?

It is all about passing down that spark of inspiration. When I was younger I found it difficult to find something to be part of and I want to make sure that children today don’t feel that way. I want to teach that it is empowering for people to speak with their voices and be able to express themselves.

What can the people of Basingstoke expect if they come along to your show?

45 minutes of immersive and creative music and fun when people can close off from the outside world. The messages that I receive after my shows, fill me with joy. Recently, one child came up on stage and absolutely smashed it. I thought to myself, he knows what he is doing because he is so good. I spoke to his mum and she shared with me that this was his third time coming to see me. The first time, he really enjoyed it and went home and practiced, the second time, he loved it again and said that he was going to practice so hard that he made it onto the stage which he did third time around and was amazing. It was incredible to hear how I had inspired him to practice so hard and for him to be such a talent.

What is next for SK Shlomo?

I will be performing at The Forge in April, my new album that charts my journey through my own personal mental health journey is released on the 29th March, I also have a TED Talk on that same subject in April and I will be back in Basingstoke as part of the BLove Festival in July.

Thank you sir, an absolute pleasure to speak to you!