Task force helps crack down on Arson across Hampshire

More than 500 years of sentences have been handed down to arsonists in the county.

Work by the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s arson task force has led to 474 years in prison, 32 years of community service orders and 38 years of supervision orders.

Since the team was set up 10 years ago it has investigated 2,000 blazes and determined that 1,300 were deliberate.

They have just secured their 200th conviction.

The team boasted a 70 per cent conviction rate for the cases where suspects were charged.

The conversion rate has been achieved through forging some ground-breaking approaches, such as teaming up with the University of Portsmouth and studying and collaborating with world renowned authorities.

Arson task force and fire investigation station manager Damian Watts said: “The Hampshire team is special because we are given a high level of support from the service.

“Having dedicated fire investigation officers mean our skills and specialities are not diluted.

“We are also extremely lucky to have established a great relationship with Hampshire Constabulary and we have a police officer who works from the same office as us.

“The enthusiasm, dedication and energy of the team is inspirational,” added station manager Watts.