Tax rise proposal for extra policing

Households in Hampshire could pay an additional £12 per year in council tax to help the police deal with extra pressures.

Police and crime commissioner Michael Lane will be putting forth his proposal on the average increase, in a meeting tomorrow.

He will present his ideas on how the extra funds can help make Hampshire Police more effective in dealing with ‘changed criminal activities’ to the Police and Crime panel.

He said: “Our communities are very supportive of our police force and as such are willing to contribute a greater amount.

“This helps us to respond to the continuing pressures from demand and changed criminal activities, enabling the constabulary to continue to be modern and operationally effective and to keep us all safer from the greatest threats and risks of harm.”

He said that following a public consultation and guidance from the Chief Constable, he will be putting forward his proposal for an increase of £1 per month for a Band D household.

He added: “With 61 per cent of council tax payers in the Hampshire policing area residing in properties that are Band A-C the majority of people will see an increase of less than this.”

While council tax accounts for one third of Hampshire police’s funding, the other two thirds come from national government grant.

The police commissioner added: “To keep us all safer in times of financial constraint is challenging, particularly when facing increasing and changing demand. The Government’s decision in December to provide the same amount of money for policing in 2018/19 as it did last year and to allow greater contribution from council tax payers, was welcome recognition of this. But it is not the end of the journey.

“Funding continues to be under enormous pressure [but] be in no doubt that I will ensure that effectiveness is not compromised in pursuit of efficiency.

“I will empower the necessary change to keep us effective in defeating those who wish us harm.”