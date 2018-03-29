Taylor hoping to ski to podium glory

Basingstoke skier Laurie Taylor takes to the slopes this week for the biggest ski competition in Britain after finishing 26th in PyeongChang Winter Olympics last month.

The 22-year-old will compete alongside Dave Ryding in the Delancey British National Alpine Ski Championships from March 25 to April 6.

Taylor said: “It’s a really great event to be a part of and especially great to get the crew together.

“We don’t really get to race together much as we’re out competing on different teams throughout the season so it’s great when we come to together.

“It’s a great atmosphere. Hopefully I can pick up a few more podiums and get close to Dave.”

