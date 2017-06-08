Tea-time madness is grrr-eat fun!

Who doesn’t want to have tea with a tiger?

Join Sophie as she settles down to enjoy cake and a cuppa with a big, furry, stripy tiger who rings at her doorbell.

Family friendly show The Tiger Who Came To Tea is stopping off at The Haymarket from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25; showing at various times, as part of the UK tour.

The magical tale starts as the doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mum are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a tiger.

Packed with tonnes of magic, sing-a-long-songs and clumsy chaos, this tale of teatime mayhem will entertain the whole family from ages three upwards.

The charming musical play is based on the hugely popular book written and illustrated by Judith Kerr. It has been read by millions of children world-wide since it was published in 1968.

Dubbed ‘a delight from start to finish’ by Time Out magazine and ‘This tiger is the cat’s meow’ by The Times, you can expect entertainment throughout and excellent value for money from the experienced and stage-hardened cast and crew.

The UK tour commenced following a smash-hit West End season. The Olivier Award winner David Wood OBE is one of the country’s best writer and director of plays and musicals for children. His many successes include The Gingerbread Man, The Witches and Babe the Sheep Pig, and now he brings The Tiger Who Came To Tea.

Tickets for The Tiger Who Came to Tea are priced at £14.50 including booking fees.

The show runs for approximately 55 minutes with no interval.

For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website anvilarts.org.uk.