Teacher sexually abused boys at prep school

A TEACHER has been jailed for 12 years for abusing boys at two boarding schools, one in Hampshire.

Ian Atkinson, 59, taught at St Neots Preparatory School in Eversley, and was convicted of eight charges of indecent assault and a charge of indecency with a child.

The charges related to two boys aged under 14 at the school in Hampshire and Ripon Cathedral Choir School in Yorkshire.

He was also convicted of downloading indecent images of children.

Atkinson, formerly of Staveley, Ripon, had sexually abused one boy while he worked as a history teacher and boarding master at the choir school, which closed in 2012, in the early 2000s.

The police inquiry also revealed Atkinson had committed similar offences against another boy whilst teaching at the boarding school in Hook in the early 1990s.

In addition to the jail term Judge David Hatton ordered Atkinson to register as a sex offender for life and to be made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.