Technology reaps reward

A Basingstoke college was honoured with a national award at a prestigious black-tie event in London presented by comedian and QI panellist Alan Davies.

More than 800 guests were in attendance at the TES FE Awards 2018 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London to see Basingstoke College of Technology pick up the award.

Judges said they were most impressed with the college’s “strategic approach to the use of technology across the curriculum” before awarding the Outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment award.

Principal of BCoT Anthony Bravo said: “The creation of a dedicated team of student digital leaders has been particularly empowering.

“The development of the BCoT digital website has provided a useful focal point for training and resources.

“It’s a real success story as staff who previously had little knowledge about the use of technologies are now training other staff and showcasing how they use technology to enhance their own teaching and learning.

He added that the college was open to sharing its expertise and “looking forward to welcoming anyone interested to our Advancing and Exploring Technology in Skills event” on March 14.