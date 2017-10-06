Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Basingstoke alleyway

A teenage boy was robbed at knifepoint of cash and a mobile phone in a Basingstoke alleyway on Wednesday.

A man approached the 16-year-old boy in the alleyway behind Walnut Way at around 10pm and threatened him with a knife.

He then stole a wallet containing cash and a mobile phone from him and left the scene. The boy was not injured.

The man is described as white or mixed race, around 17 to 20 years old, of slim build, and about 4ft 11ins tall

He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a grey hooded jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44170385421.