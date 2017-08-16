Teenager assaulted by gang of five outside cemetery

A teenager has been robbed by a gang in South View, Basingstoke.

The 16-year-old was walking by himself near the entrance of the Holy Ghost Cemetery when the group of five men approached him on bikes.

As well as being assaulted by one of the men, the boy had a pair of black Iqual-Tech Bluetooth speakers, pink headphones and £20 in cash stolen from him.

He suffered minor injuries that did not need treatment.

The man who carried out the assault is described as white, aged 20 to 22, 5ft 10ins tall, of muscular build and with stubble on his chin.

The rest of the group are described as white also, with one of them having a green and blue mountain bike with blue wheel rims.

Detective Constable Kayleigh Rush said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come and speak to us.

“They may have seen or heard something that could be vital to our investigation. Do you know who these offenders might be? Have you come across the stolen property?”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote reference 44170308465.