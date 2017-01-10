Teenager handed detention order for South Ham church arson

A 14-year-old boy has received an eight-month detention and training order for setting fire to a Basingstoke church.

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was last week convicted of causing the blaze that destroyed a wooden shed at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, in St Michael’s Road, South Ham.

Nobody was injured during the fire on July 27 last year, which saw a 15-year-old boy also receive a 12-month referral order for the same arson offence at a hearing at Basingstoke Youth Court in December.

And the 14-year-old appeared at the same court on Friday, where he was also convicted of seven offences of criminal damage to the church, as well as offences of assault by beating, possession of a knife in a public place, and theft by finding.

His detention and training order will include a period of custody and supervision, with Hampshire police insisting the ruling showed they would take “appropriate action” to anti-social behavior.

Inspector Ben Taylor, from Basingstoke’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This teenager’s actions have caused significant anxiety for people in Basingstoke for a considerable period of time.

“We, along with partners within the Safer North Hampshire Community Safety Partnership, have made efforts to work with him to address his behavior.

“But unfortunately he has continued to act in a manner that is not acceptable to the community.

“This court result shows that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and will take the appropriate action.”