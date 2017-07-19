Teenager threatened with a knife and headbutted in Eastrop Park

A teenager was left with a bloody nose after he was threatened with a knife and headbutted in Eastrop Park, Basingstoke.

The 13-year-old boy was walking with a friend along the cycle path that runs adjacent to Eastrop Way and Old Canal Place at around 2.35pm on July 15.

They were approached by two other boys who threatened the 13-year-old with a knife, while the other tried to take his phone.

The victim suffered a bloody nose after being headbutted by the second boy after refusing to hand over his phone.

The first boy with the knife is described as aged around 13, of mixed race and having black hair in a big afro style.

He was also said to be of skinny build, around 5ft 2ins and wore a black tracksuit top and bottoms with a white stripe going down the arms and legs.

The second boy, who carried out the headbutt, is said to be white, aged around 15 and has light coloured hair.

This boy was also described as being of stocky build, around 5ft 5ins tall, having a few spots on his face and wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dan Hunt said: “The park would have been busy at the time, so we want to speak to anyone who has information about this incident

“Any information you might hold could prove vital to this investigation so please get in touch on 101.”