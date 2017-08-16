Teens learn valuable new skills as part of National Citizen Service

Young people from Basingstoke have been spending their summer participating in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme.

Teenagers from Basingstoke College of Technology have been busy with two week-long visits, including to an outdoors activity centre and designing and planning a fundraising project.

The Two Saints homeless shelter in Basingstoke is set to benefit from one group’s quiz night at the Chineham Scout Hall, where they had to ‘pitch’ to a Dragon’s Den-style panel to secure a loan to fund their project.

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller was full of praise for the project.

She said: “The National Citizen Service gives young people a fantastic opportunity to get involved in challenging activities, grow in confidence, get new skills for work and life, work together to deliver a project to benefit their community, and to meet new people.

“It is great news that the National Citizen Service is going from strength to strength in Basingstoke, with around 250 students taking part locally this year.”

The NCS programme is for 16 and 17 year-olds and brings them together for a three-week project that is followed by a 30-hour social action project.

It is hoped this will enable them to develop greater confidence, responsibility, resilience and skills as well as volunteering in their communities.