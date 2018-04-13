Telephone box book exchange

A rundown red phone box in Old Basing was brought back into use as a village book exchange project on Saturday.

The dilapidated Pyotts Hill telephone kiosk was adopted and refurbished by Old Basing and Lychpit Parish Council and given a new lease of life as a book depository near the Old Basing Recreation Ground.

Children’s author Sue Lawrence cut the ribbon on the library after treating residents from the community to a book reading on the lawns of the recreation ground.

The idea of a village book exchange came from Laura Haystaff who owns The Topiary Salon.

Laura said: “I have seen book exchanges popping up in villages similar to ours and thought it was a great idea for our own. We held an exchange before Christmas at our salon, and the idea carried on from there.

“With many thanks to the parish council for helping this come to fruition, I hope villagers will enjoy having their own little library on their doorstep.”

The community project will run annually from Easter to the end of October and will continue to be sponsored by The Topiary hair salon and supported by the parish council.

For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2HbfS0f