Test debut for Collard’s son

British Touring Car Championship racer Rob Collard’s son Ricky made his testing debut with factory BMW team WSR at Silverstone, as the young racer looks to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The 21-year-old from Eversley completed 122 laps on the national circuit on Friday alongside two-time BTCC champion Colin Turkington, who completed 92 laps.

Ricky is an official BMW Motorsport Junior Driver, having competed in ADAC GT Masters in Germany for the manufacturer.

He admitted to being relieved to finally get the chance to get behind the wheel of one of the cars having been around the paddock for so long.

He said: “I’ve been around the BTCC paddock for a long time through my dad’s racing and always wanted to drive one, so I’m extremely grateful to have been given the chance to do this by WSR.

“The car is quite a bit different to the GT3 and DTM BMWs I’ve driven this year, but the handling is fantastic and I can see why it’s won so many races and championships in the BTCC.

“It’s been an enjoyable day, but we’ll have to see if it leads to anything.”

Ricky is the second member of the Collard family to drive the WSR-run BMW 125i M Sport as dad Rob was part of the Team BMW line-up that won the BTCC teams’ title in 2017 and helped BMW to secure the manufacturers’ crown.