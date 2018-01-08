That’s the way to rock the new year

The UK’s premier rock and roll production, That’ll Be The Day returns with another brand new show this January.

Highly acclaimed for its stunning live entertainment value, That’ll Be The Day is an outstanding celebration of the golden era of popular music.

This latest production features a new line-up of smash hits spanning the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, plus side-splitting comic sketches, all performed live on stage.

The first origins of the show can be traced back to 1985 when a variety show called The Happy Days of Rock ’n’ Roll was launched by Bristol-based agent John Mills for the club and cabaret circuit for only a for a six week autumn tour.

Success soon followed when producer and writer Trevor Payne developed a new show That’ll Be The Day, stemming from The Happy Days of Rock n Roll.

The production has grown year on year for more than 30 years and is now running at around 14 cast members.

Trevor said: “It’s always a challenge to change the show every year but it’s been one of the main reasons for its continued success. Change is good, how else could we have progressed?

“As for retirement I’m not considering it. I remember meeting the great Bobby Charlton in Malta, we were having a chat after playing tennis and he said his one regret was retiring too early.

“He said being a manager was the next best thing but nothing gives you the thrill of playing. I won’t make that mistake!”

That’ll Be The Day will be rocking The Anvil on January 26 at 7.30pm. Tickets to the show cost £27.

There will also be another chance to see the show at the Anvil in April.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.