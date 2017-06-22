‘The best Rod I’ve ever seen’

Some Guys Have All The Luck is a very apt name for a tribute to one of rock’s greatest performers, Rod Stewart.

From street busker to international superstar, Rod’s story really is a rags to riches one.

Paul Metcalfe delivers a charismatic performance as the singer-songwriter, right down to the last detail – from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that have made Rod Stewart one of the best loved rock stars of all time.

The show includes all the massive hits from Rod’s incredible career, including Maggie May, Baby Jane and Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?, through to big ballads such as Sailing, You’re In My Heart, Downtown Train and Tonight’s The Night.

There will also be favourites from his days with The Faces such as Stay With Me and Twistin’ The Night Away, and timeless Motown tunes from the album Soulbook.

Metcalfe has had much praise over his career with some of the most favoured reviews coming from Rod’s siblings.

Rod’s brother Don Stewart has said: “I’ve seen some Rods in my time but Paul is the best one I’ve ever seen,” and sister, Mary Cady has famed Metcalfe with: “Paul’s voice and mannerisms were the closest I’ve ever seen to Rod himself.”

Some Guys Have All The Luck is a new theatre production currently taking the UK by storm. It celebrates not only the career, but also the life of Rod and how he came to be the multi-million record selling artist.

The show takes place on Saturday, July 1 at 7.30pm at The Haymarket in Basingstoke.

Tickets to the gig cost £21.50.

Call the box on 01256 844244 or go to the Anvil Arts website anvilarts.org.uk.