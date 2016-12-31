The review of the year

From lives being tragically lost, to vital services used by families every day being cut, to selfless residents finding new and more impressive ways to help those less fortunate, Basingstoke and Deane went through it all in 2016.

And while the area may have changed with new developments sprouting up, one thing hasn’t: the borough is certainly not dull.

Here are some of our biggest stories from the year.

– Christian Wilson, reporter at the Basingstoke Observer

Housing

After more than five years, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council finally approved a housing plan for the area in May.

The local plan means that the authority will now have to build a minimum of 850 homes every year until 2029.

Basingstoke and Deane had been left without a housing plan when the previous one ran out at the start of 2011.

A Government planning inspector then rejected the borough’s previous draft local plan to construct 748 homes at the end of 2014, before finally declaring the new plan as ‘sound’ in April.

The lack of a safeguard to developments provided by a local plan led to the council seeing 19 rejected developments overturned on appeal between 2010 and 2016.

It was revealed in November that the overall fees of £468,694.60 were the sixth highest anywhere in the country over the period.

Some major developments were approved during 2016, with outline planning permission granted to build 750 houses to the west of Basingstoke at Hounsome Fields, and a reserved matters application for 578 homes at Chapel Hill being agreed.

And councillors voted in October to approve the authority’s new housing strategy.

Cuts

A subject that created significant angst for residents over the last 12 months was cuts to services.

Hampshire County Council unveiled plans in June to save an additional £120million by 2020 – taking the total figure of cuts in the area up to £460m.

One of the authority’s most controverisal savings decisions saw it slash the number of children’s centres in Basingstoke and Deane from 11 to just one.

July’s decision saw the total number of centres reduced from 54 to 11 overall across the county, in a bid to save £8.5m.

Chief to that verdict was the council’s need to make £98m in savings by April 2017 to make up for a £48m reduction in central Government funding.

The biggest losers from the recent cuts have been adult social care services, with the council having to find £43.1m in savings by April 2018.

And October saw Hampshire take its first steps towards making the cuts, as it agreed to start charging some residents for receiving care.

Around 12,000 residents from across the county are due to be affected by the change, which will see the council assess whether people can afford to pay for each carer that visits their home.

Residents receiving care at a council-run residential and nursing home could also be charged for the cost of their care when they are away and not using the service from January 2.

Another story that has run on and on is the council’s attempt to save money on its household waste recycling centres (HWRC).

July saw Hampshire agree to start charging visitors to Basingstoke’s Wade Road site to drop off “DIY waste”, as well as reducing opening times in January, in a bid to save £1.55m.

But the change to opening times will not now come into place until October, with a Government ruling that charging residents could be illegal, leading the council to warn that some HWRCs may have to close.

Events

It would be fair to say that things haven’t been quiet around the town centre over the past 12 months.

As in 2015, a number of different extravagant events have lit up Basingstoke throughout 2016 in typically wacky fashion.

The tone was set for the year by the return, for the fifth time, of the Basingstoke Festival, which saw more than 100 events take place across the borough for 24 days, marking the start of the summer.

A five-metre dragon, a giant fire-breathing bird, and a mechanical disco turtle have all been known to have paraded through the streets in the past, to signify the beginning of the festival.

And 2016 maintained this tradition, as a 10ft tall pink robot, made entirely of recycled materials marched around the Top of Town.

As ever, the highlight of the festival arrived on July 9 and 10, as the town’s free music festival Basingstoke Live returned.

And the 10th annual show once again did itself justice, as 21,000 people filled Eastrop Park to watch two-days of music, headlined by MC P Money, and The Neville Staple Band.

The Top of Town was completely transformed at the end of October, as residents celebrated the Mexican Day of the Dead (right) for the second consecutive year.

Basingstoke’s historical heart was lit up by skulls and lanterns, as people dressed up as skeletons and danced through the streets as part of the spooky carnival.

Motoring fans flocked to Laverstoke Park Farm for the August Bank Holiday weekend, as CarFest South was held for the fifth year.

Formula 1 cars, Aston Martin supercars, and hot rod classic cars were all displayed over the two days, and raced around a specially made track at the home of former F1 champion Jody Scheckter.

Residents were also treated to a concert in the grounds, with Stereophonics, Ronan Keating, Rick Astley, and Will Young all performing to raise money for Children in Need.

Politics

While the national elections may have taken place the previous year, politics was very much at the forefront of people’s minds in Basingstoke and Deane over the last 12 months.

The biggest political story of the year undoubtedly centred on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, with 52 per cent of residents across the borough voting for a ‘Brexit’, in a mirror of the national results.

Residents also turned out in their thousands in May to vote for 20 of the seats on Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

And the ballot proved to be a big success for both the borough’s Labour and Conservative groups, as they each held all of their seats on offer.

They also made gains of two and one seat respectively, with Labour winning Brighton Hill South and Whitchurch, and the Tories claiming a Bramley and Sherfield seat.

A politics story that ran and ran throughout the year concerned the borough’s involvement in a proposed devolution deal.

An ongoing battle seemed to roll on throughout 2016 between the second-tier of local government and Hampshire County Council.

Firstly, a proposal to form a combined authority for Hampshire’s 15 authorities didn’t come to fruition, following concerns from some over the involvement of a directly-elected mayor.

The borough then released plans to form a combined authority for itself and five other councils before Hampshire then responded days later by suggesting all councils be replaced by a single ‘mega-unitary’ authority.

This idea led the county council to launch a public consultation on possible changes that could be made to local government, with the public voting for no change at all.

And a review by the borough council suggested in November that creating five unitary authorities could save £100m, while the council’s Labour group is now calling for Basingstoke and Deane to become a unitary in its own right.

In court

The year 2016 saw Winchester Crown Court host a number of high profile cases relating to Basingstoke and Deane.

Before February had even elapsed, the court had already brought an end to one of Hampshire’s longest-running murder investigations.

Matthew Hamlen, of Eastleigh, was found guilty of murdering Georgina Edmonds – the widow of former Basingstoke coffee merchant, Harry Edmonds.

The 77-year-old was subjected to a savage attack by Hamlen, which saw her tortured for her bank PIN, before then being beaten to death with a marble rolling pin.

Hamlen denied any part in the attack on January 11, 2008, and had been previously acquitted of the charge.

But after new DNA evidence was presented that was “26 million times more likely” to come from him than anyone else, Hamlen was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in jail.

Undoubtedly the biggest crime story of the year took place on April 8 though, when Kempshott’s Dean Evans was stabbed to death by Fairfields resident, Liam Darvill (pictured below).

Darvill was due to stand trial for murder on October 5, but dramatically elected to then plead guilty to manslaughter that day.

The 20-year-old admitted to stabbing Mr Evans to death in a Popley house, after the victim had entered the property in the early hours to confront his former partner’s new boyfriend.

Darvill was sentenced to spend 11 years in a young offender’s institute.

Basingstoke’s Deborah Napier was handed a 13-and-a-half-year sentence in November for murdering her boyfriend during a drunken fight.

She pleaded not guilty to deliberately stabbing Jolyon Wray to death at his Isle of Wight home on June 13, while on the line with a 999 operator, who she had called to report Mr Wray.

More than 100 miles away in Exeter, former Basingstoke resident, Stuart Hodgkin, was found guilty of murdering a disabled man.

Adrian Munday, who suffered brain damage as a child, had allowed Hodgkin to live at his home in Devon, and had also lent him money.

But the defendant then beat and stamped Mr Munday to death when the money ran out on October 4, 2015, before then attempting to set his body on fire.

At a trial in June, Hodgkin was sentenced to spend a minimum term of 20 years behind bars.

One of the most shocking stories of the year saw a former teacher at a Basingstoke primary school jailed for sexual assaulting young girls at the school.

Benjamin Sarfas committed 19 separate offences on nine girls, aged as young as eight, during his time teaching at Kempshott Junior School from September, 2011 to March, 2015.

Sarfas regularly groped his victims, while also secretly filming and taking photographs of them getting changed.

And he was sentenced in Feburary to three years in prison, and banned from ever teaching children again.

Another shocking string of sexual assaults went before the courts in August, after the defendant was caught following a stop and search by police.

Basingstoke’s Romeo Cummins was found to have had more than 100 videos of him sexual abusing women.

Cummins pleaded guilty to 16 counts of rape on five different women, some of whom were unconscious at the time, and did not even realise it had happened.

He was originally handed a 13 year and six months sentence, although this was increased to a life sentence by the Court of Appeal on October 27.

September 5 saw van driver Christopher Gard receive a nine year prison sentence for running over and killing Basingstoke cyclist Lee Martin.

The dad-of-two was cycling on the A31 on August 12, 2015, when he was hit from behind at around 60mph by Gard, who was reading a text message on his mobile.

Gard had eight previous convictions for driving while using his phone.

Fundraisers

Basingstoke and Deane showed its generous side yet again this year, as thousands of pounds were raised for those less fortunate.

The title of charity king undoubtedly went to Basingstoke’s serial fundraiser James Ketchell, who attempted not one, not two, but three challenges.

Captain Ketch (pictured above) managed to raise £38,000 for Naomi House in January, despite rowing mate, Anthony Ward Thomas, having to be rescued at sea, as the pair attempted to cross the Atlantic.

James was then left disappointed for a second time in July, after he himself fell sick a week into his attempt to row around the coast of Great Britain.

Incredibly though, by the end of September, the adventurer had completed his 3,000-mile cycle on land around the coast for charity Over The Wall.

Where Captain Ketch may have failed, Basingstoke’s Andy Warner succeeded in March.

The lorry driving dad-of-two (pictured below on the left) battled 40ft high waves and relentless storms, during his attempt to row the Atlantic.

And 3,000-miles and 72 days later, Andy and rowing partner Sean McGuigan arrived on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

The duo raised £2,000 for North East Alzheimer’s Society.

One of the most heartwarming stories of the year centred on Lychpit toddler Emmy King.

The two-year-old suffers from Cerebral Palsy Spastic Diplegia, making it difficult for her to move around on her own.

But after Emmy’s family appealed for help to pay for a life-changing surgery in the USA to allow her to take her first steps independently, the Basingstoke public answered, by raising £100,000.

She finally had the surgery on September 27 at St Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri, and is expected to walk on her own for the first time ever within a year.

Another memorable story touched the hearts of those across the borough in May, as a Sherfield-on-Loddon dad thanked the doctors that saved his son’s life.

Two-year-old Elliott Livingstone had to wait 420 days to receive a heart transplant, before a donor answered his family’s prayers in March.

And after seeing his son make a full recovery at Great Ormond Street Hospital, dad Adrian ran 72 miles from Basingstoke to the hospital – raising £8,000 for the charity.

Vix Willis cycled 1,700-miles from the top to the bottom of New Zealand in March, with her efforts seeing her raise £10,000 for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Odiham father and son Mark and Harry Keville completed an emotional 15-day paddle along 400-miles of British rivers in a kayak throughout July.

The pair took on the challenge in memory of son and little brother Robbie, who passed away at the age of 10 from a brain tumour.

And a team of 24 cyclists also raised a massive £40,000 for Ark Cancer Centre Charity in September.