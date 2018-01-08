The sound of Simon & Garfunkel

It’s been 50 years since the most successful folk/rock duo of all time recorded their first number one hit single, The Sound of Silence.

Now, the West End hit show The Simon & Garfunkel Story is heading to The Anvil, celebrating the music of the pair.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story has been performed in more than 50 countries around the world from Sydney to Seattle and ran at the Lyric Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London.

Featuring a cast of talented West End actor-musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes the audience through the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings right through to their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage while a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, The Sound of Silence and many more.

Writer of the show Dean Elliot said: “I’ve always been a fan of Paul Simon, his music and poetry, and it was one of the best things to be given the opportunity to look at my idol and inspiration through a microscope.

“The show has been tried and tested in every major theatre around the world.

“The audience just go crazy. It twins incredible music with technology, giving off nostalgia. The audiences can sense the show has been made from love.

“I’ve performed at the Anvil many years ago with The Buddy Holly Story, it’s a great place and I’m looking forward to it.”

The Simon and Garfunkel Story will be at The Anvil on January 31 at 7.45pm. Tickets to the show cost £23; over 65s, under 16s and full-time student tickets cost £20.

For more information or to book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.