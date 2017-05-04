The tale of two disgraced Tour de France cyclists

Ventoux is the most fearsome mountain encountered on the Tour de France; it is also the story of cyclists Lance Armstong and Marco Pantani.

Named after the most challenging mountain stage of the world’s greatest cycle race, Ventoux centres on the race of 2000, where Pantani and Armstrong went head to head. Both already champions in their own right, and both secretly using performance-enhancing drugs, their careers would soon spiral in polar opposite directions.

The gripping battle of the two was once regarded as the greatest race in the history of cycling. Both doping during their careers, Armstrong went on to win seven consecutive Tour de France titles; Pantani died of a cocaine overdose alone in a hotel room.

Using breath-taking video accompaniment, a pair of road bikes and actual race commentary, Ventoux explores rivalry, rule-breaking and the extraordinary lengths that humans will go to in order to succeed.

2Magpies Theatre have a reputation for new and exciting performances in site-responsive locations. The company has toured nationally and internationally and are stopping in Basingstoke this month on their 2017 tour.

Cycling fans will learn much about the pair of fallacious “champions”; but equally, if you’re not a cycling fan, you’re set to learn much about flaws of human beings when success is on the horizon.

The show begins at 7.30pm on May 10. Tickets for Ventoux are priced at £12. Concessions, under 16s and student tickets are £10, which includes £2 booking fee. For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit the website: anvilarts.org.uk.