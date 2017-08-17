The Westies are ‘a match made in heaven’

The popular husband and wife team The Westies will be stopping off in Basingstoke this September.

The musical partnership of Michael McDermott and Heather Horton was forged in a creative fire that preceded their marriage.

The duo have been proclaimed as ‘a match made in heaven – the art of storytelling in music is not dead’ by Popshifter.

While the pair often perform together, both are accomplished singer-songwriters in their own right and still play solo gigs.

Michael entered onto the music scene in his early 2000s with his exceptional debut album, 620 W. Surf. Now 10 albums in, his latest album Willow Springs is one of the most honest, daring and defiant recordings of his career.

Willow Springs is named after the small town where he now resides with his wife Heather and young daughter, and reflects certain aspects about his life, the situations he’s encountered, while realising that ultimately, his fate resided in his own hands.

Heather is no stranger to the struggles and triumphs of the business. Her endeavours have been extensive, but are not free of their share of obstacles. Her 2011 release, Postcard Saturdays, held promise to be the breakthrough work that set her on a course she had always desired.

Her latest album, Don’t Mess With Mrs Murphy, tells the narrative of Horton’s life often including deep and personal experiences. The album contains an array of themes and poses questions that incite the audience to consider his or her own existence.

The Westies will be performing at The Forge, Basingstoke on September 28 at 8pm.

Full price tickets cost £14; concessions, under 16s and full-time students are £12.

For more information or to book tickets, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.