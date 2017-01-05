A unique take on The Wizard of Oz will be performed at The Haymarket on Saturday.

Performed by the members of staff from Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, ‘The Wizard of Woz’ puts a different spin on the well-known tale.

Dorothy is a catering assistant at the hospital who is swept into the mysterious land of Odd when a huge twister hits the building.

When landing in Odd with her Aunty Em and dog Toto, she meets a number of characters such as the Scarecrow, the Lion and the Tin Man.

But when they bump into The Wicked Witch of the North, will Dorothy, Aunty Em and Toto make it back to Basingstoke?

Or will they be trapped in Odd forever?

Assistant director and producer Sharon Gough strongly believes the production will be a great way for the people of Basingstoke to start off their year, with all of the proceeds going to charity.

St Michael’s Hospice, North Hampshire Medical Fund, Mind, Dementia Care and the Firemen’s Benevolent Fund are the charities that have been chosen.

“For the cast and myself this production has brought together staff from all disciplines that we would probably never have spoken to in the corridor,” Sharon told the Observer.

“We have now made lasting friendships and are raising money for our fantastic nominated charities.

“There are consultants, nurses, junior doctors, radiologists, administrators, clericals and so many more people taking part.

“We also have the Hampshire Hospitals Ladies Choir joining us in song and Firemen from Hampshire Fire and Rescue joining our dancers, and not forgetting Toto played by Jake our real dog.

“The production will appeal to all ages (evening performance not for young children due to swear words) with comedy that will make you laugh out loud, singing, dancing – it will be a show to keep you smiling through the winter months.”

Originally called The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the children’s book was written by author L. Frank Baum and first released in 1900.

The positive reception of the book led to a stage adaptation of the story being produced two years later, which again received rave reviews from fans and critics.

After making its debut on Broadway in 1902, the show ran on and off for a number years at some of the world’s most popular theatres before a feature length film of the story was released in 1939.

The film adaptation of the famous story is regarded as one of the most successful films to have been released in the 20th century as it was nominated for seven Oscars and to this day, has grossed nearly $250million.

The film was released on August 25, 1939, exactly one week before the start of the Second World War.

And Sharon hopes the show will appeal to a number of the younger audience members.

“I think it is very important for youngsters to watch live theatre and get introduced to culture and arts from an early age,” Sharon revealed.

“It can inspire them to become actors and actresses or want to work behind the scenes with staging and lighting.”

Two performances will take place on Saturday, which start at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions.