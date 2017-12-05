They’re lovin’ the new look

A McDonald’s in Basingstoke is back in business after a major digital makeover that has helped create 20 jobs.

Restaurant staff in Brighton Hill retail park and the town’s deputy mayor councillor Sean Keating celebrated the reopening last week.

The restaurant, owned by local franchisee Tony Bennett, has undergone a revamp that aims to improve the customer experience with new kiosks and tablets.

Mr Bennett, who owns and operates 12 restaurants including the one in Basingstoke, said: “These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible- whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“When ordering with the new kiosks customers now have the option to make different food choices, for example swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.”

The restaurant will now have six self-order kiosks that will allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals.

The changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, with new dedicated dining room hosts and table service to ensure the process flows as well as possible.