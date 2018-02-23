Thieves net £5,000 of tools in van thefts

Thieves broke into three vans and took items worth £5,000 in an overnight spree in Overton last week.

The first incident took place between 11.57pm Thursday and 12.04am Friday, when a van parked on a driveway at Sapley Lane was broken into and tools were stolen.

Nearby CCTV shows a vehicle approach from Winchester Street direction, stop, reverse and park under a street lamp by the property. Two males enter the van while a third remains in the vehicle.

One male is described as wearing a 3/4 length coat and dark trousers and another, a light coloured hoody and dark trousers.

On the same night, a van parked on Winchester Street was broken into and items worth up to £5,000 were stolen between 12.03am and 12.08am.

CCTV shows a small hatchback vehicle parked opposite. Three males got out and broke into the van using a bar, damaging the lock. All three were wearing masks. One is said to be large and chunky and the other two slender.

Finally, between 5.30pm and 9am, a van in Pond Close had a window smashed though no items were stolen from inside the vehicle.

If you can help, call 101.