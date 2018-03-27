Thieves threaten employee with a pole

Detectives have released a CCTV image as part of their investigation into a robbery at a Basingstoke bookmakers last week.

Two men entered the Coral at The Camrose football ground in Winchester Road armed with a wooden pole at around 9.45pm on Wednesday March 21.

The men, who had their faces covered, threatened the lone staff member with the weapon and stole more than £400 before running out of the shop towards Western Way.

The 21-year-old male employee was not injured and nobody else was inside the store at the time.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, of medium build and wore a long-sleeved hi-vis jacket, dark trousers and covered his face with a black scarf.

The second man was also white and around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and wore a black hooded top with the hood up.

Detective Constable Lisa Robins said: “This was a cowardly attack on a lone member of staff.”

Anyone who recognises the men or saw anything unusual should call police on 101 quoting reference 44180106380.