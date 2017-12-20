Think twice before giving dogs as gifts

‘A dog is for life’ is the message people in Basingstoke are being reminded of as Christmas nears.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council said the ‘sad truth’ is that dogs given as presents are sometimes then abandoned and left to fend for themselves or perish after the festive season.

Laura Yeates, a dog warden for the council knows this all too well, after she found a little Staffie Cross wandering on its own.

She helped rescue the dog, who she later named Ivy, and found her a permanent home after she was housed in a rescue centre.

Cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment Cllr Hayley Eachus said: “It can be wonderful to have a new pet dog for Christmas but we would urge people to think carefully before buying a pet as a gift. They are a long-term commitment, the cost can be expensive especially when a pet is ill and needs to see a vet.”

The council said it will be collecting any strays found over the Christmas period as normal, but there will be a limited returns service over the holiday period.