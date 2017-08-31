Thirteen cars targeted in one night in spate of car crime in Overton

A spate of car crime has seen 13 vehicles either stolen, broken into or tampered with in the space of one night in Overton.

It happened on Monday, when a Skoda Yeti was stolen, seven other cars were broken into and had items taken from them, and a further five were tampered with.

The vehicles were parked in Battens Avenue, Charledown Close, Dellands, Foxdown, Overton Hill, The Green, Two Gate Meadow and Winchester Street.

The Skoda was stolen from Battens Avenue, while items taken in other incidents included money, a mobile phone, keys and audio equipment.

A number of the vehicles involved had been left unsecure with valuables inside.

Hampshire Constabulary has started an investigation, and is warning motorists to follow simple security measures to ensure their vehicles and belongings are kept safe.

This includes not leaving valuable items such as handbags, phones and satnavs on show, parking in well-lit areas, and using a steering wheel lock.

Cars should always be locked with the windows and sunroof closed, even if you’re only leaving for a few minutes.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: “Vehicle criminals are opportunists, and most vehicle related crimes can be prevented by taking these simple security measures.

“The incidents are being linked, and an investigation has begun. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44170333973.”