Thousands expected at CarFest over the weekend

More than 50,000 people will be descending on the tranquil countryside around Overton this weekend for CarFest, an eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun.

Big names such as Olly Murs, Busted and Deacon Blue will be entertaining the crowds while the Red Arrows will perform their spectacular air display, before the event is rounded off with colourful firework display.

There will also be plenty of four-wheeled fun on the track sprint with the theme of ‘Car Nations’, celebrating the trendiest and fastest cars from across the world including Britain, USA, Japan, France, Germany and Italy.

There will also be ‘Hot Wheels’ stunt action including a self-donutting car, motorsport and F1 demonstrations along with the Sporting Bears Club showing off their stunning classic cars.

The world’s largest custard pie fight is also taking place along with the lands of Jelly and Custard-Fest, where families can make sculptures from jelly and get messy with custard.

On the foodie scene, CarFest Kitchen will welcome Youtube star Joe Hurd, Ian Haste and Bake Off’s Howard Middleton along with chefs Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett, who will all be cooking up a storm.

CarFest, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is the brainchild of BBC star Chris Evans and has raised £7.4million for Children in Need.