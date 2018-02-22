Thousands sign petition amid fears for sports centre’s future

More than 3,700 people have backed a petition urging the council to save a sports centre in Basingstoke.

Its supporters fear a large hotel with gym facilities which is to be built nearby threatens the future of the centre.

The group behind the petition says the plans could mean a loss of nearly three quarters of a million pounds in revenue a year for the centre run by charity, the Basingstoke Sports Trust.

The online petition reads: “We need your support now to ensure the community facilities of Basingstoke Sports Centre are available for generations to come.”

It adds: “Up to 23 per cent of our health and fitness membership could be displaced and that the impact on the charity’s income could be as high as £800,000 per year. This would lead to the winding up of the charity; the closure of Basingstoke Sports Centre, and the loss of all that it adds to the town.”

Plans for the leisure hotel at Basing View, which were agreed in October 2016, include 153 rooms, a pub, restaurant, Starbucks coffee shop, meeting and events facilities and a gym with heated swimming pool.

Commenting on the petition, Will Clarke said: “BSC is a jewel in the Basingstoke crown and should be valued and cared for.”

Labour councillor Paul Harvey said: “The Village Hotel model is based on a leisure/fitness offer that will undercut the sports centre. The council aren’t listening, all they seem to care about is the property deal.”

But communities councillor Simon Bound said the council has always valued the work of the centre, supporting it with £3.5million of funding since 2000 and £1.6m in annual grants.

He added: “It is important we strive to bring new opportunities to the borough that will result in more jobs and a wider offer to residents and businesses.

“The council has worked hard to ensure a good deal for the borough, rather than an annual rent Village Hotels will pay an upfront multi-million pound figure and will also invest £19million, create 134 construction jobs per year of the 16-month build.

“When open, the hotel will create 120 direct jobs and a further 25 jobs.

“I encourage the sports centre to work with us and I encourage those people who have signed the petition to continue to support the sports centre.”

To sign the petition, visit https://tinyurl.com/y92n26rz

I encourage the sports centre to work with us and those who have signed the petition to continue to support the sports centre

Councillor Simon Bound