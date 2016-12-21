Threats to countryside highlighted

A survey by a Hampshire environmental charity throughout the year has shown what the public think are the biggest issues for their countryside.

The local branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) has marked the group’s 50th anniversary by asking people at farmers’ markets across the county since April what they think should be prioritised in Hampshire.

And 78 per cent of the 364 Hampshire residents taking part said responding to planning applications to prevent damaging developments should rank at the top for the next 12 months.

Talking to, and influencing, MPs about the dysfunctional planning system, and helping communities with neighbourhood plans also scored highly.

All those who participated in the survey were entered in a draw to win a hamper from Hampshire Farmers’ Markets, which was presented to Alton CPRE member David Aston.

CPRE Hampshire director Michael Rescorle said: “More than 900 people have completed our surveys, and the results influence our projects and campaigns. I am grateful to Hampshire Farmers’ Markets for the opportunity to have a stall at their markets.”