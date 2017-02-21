Three assaults take place in 24 hours on Basingstoke streets

Three separate assaults took place in less than 24 hours across the Basingstoke area last week.

The first happened on Friday night when a 32-year-old man was punched and kicked by another man as he made his way along Lower Brook Street.

He had to be taken to Basingstoke hospital for treatment for facial and shoulder injuries as a result of the incident, which took place at around 11.10pm, with his attacker also stealing his wallet before then fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as being tall and of a thin build and was wearing tight blue jeans, a black jacket with a grey thick hood coming out of the back of the jacket and a red beanie hat.

A 17-year-old boy also had to be taken to hospital with injuries to his head and hands after being attacked the following day while walking along Oakridge Road, in Oakridge.

No description of the teenager’s attacker has been released by Hampshire Constabulary, although officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 4.45pm to come forward with any information they may have.

Detective Constable Lewis Ambler, of Basingstoke CID, said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no suggestion of any risk of wider harm to the public.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are keen to establish exactly what took place.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone has any information about what took place, should call us.”

And a final incident was also then reported to police around two hours later in Popley, when a 53-year-old was assaulted by another man as he was walking between Dryden Close and Shakespeare Road at around 6.30pm.

He suffered a minor injury to his head and another to his hand as a result, with police appealing for any recollections of anyone in the area “acting suspiciously” at the time.

Residents can contact police over each of the three cases on 101, quoting 44170063107 for Friday’s incident, 44170063811 for the Oakridge attack and 44170064000 for the assault in Popley.

And information can also be left anonymously with police by calling charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.