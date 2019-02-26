Three cheers for Ben as bench unveiled

Five months after Overton teenager, Ben Wilson lost his life in a tragic road accident, tributes continue to pour in.

We were invited to the latest in a series of events to honour Ben and keep his memory alive at the unveiling of Ben’s Bench at the Greyhound Pub in Overton on Sunday 17th February.

The idea originated when Ben’s friends: James and Charles asked landlords Lisa and Mark if they would support the idea of fundraising for a Bench to be placed in the pub garden so that his friends could remember him in the place where they socialised together, without hesitation, Lisa and Mark agreed and almost £900 was raised in honour of Ben.

The unveiling on Sunday was led by BBC journalist and family friend, Mike Bushell who read a few words on behalf of the family.

Firstly, thanking everyone for attending and for the kind donations from across the community, Mike shared that the family recognise just what a special village Overton is and all the people who have been there for them throughout their time of need. You only had to glance around the packed courtyard to see that the support was strong and heartfelt.

Special thanks were offered to Lisa, Mark & James for coming up with the idea of a bench in Ben’s memory and then collecting the donations, going to buy the bench and arranging delivery.

Mike acknowledged how Lisa & Mark have always made Ben and his friends so welcome in The Greyhound by listening and trying to steer them in the right direction.

An additional thanks was also made to Portals who had contacted the family upon hearing about Ben’s Bench and offered to make the wonderful plaque which now has pride of place above the bench, thank you to the kind gesture from Laura and Stuart at Portals.

Mike continued by reading a moving statement from the family: “Since we lost Ben in September last year, we have a huge Ben shape hole in our lives that will never be filled, however, this bench shows us how much Ben was loved not only by us, but all members of the community both young & old and from this we take great comfort. We know this bench will be enjoyed for years to come by customers of the Greyhound and we know Ben would be so impressed this was all for him. So, in our new tradition for Ben please could you join me in three cheers for Ben and officially open his bench!”

The cheers were rousing and the emotion clear and as the bench was unveiled a queue of people politely formed, waiting on their turn to sit on Ben’s Bench and remember him in their own way.

Other events including two memorial football matches have already raised an additional £11,500 in Ben’s memory for St John Ambulance, whilst the @Heartsforben facebook campaign is gaining support as people are taking hand painted stones on their travels and ensuring the love for Ben is felt far and wide. Speaking to Ben’s parents after the unveiling they were both overwhelmed and delighted by the support and love shown for their son who clearly made a big impact on a lot of people during his short life.

Gone but not forgotten and a place that so many people can go to reflect and remember.