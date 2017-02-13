Three sheep killed during dog attack on Kingsclere farm

Three sheep were killed as a result of an attack by dogs at a Kingsclere farm over the weekend.

CCTV captured two large and unaccompanied dogs entering the farm on Saturday and trying to get into a chicken pen.

No chickens were harmed, as the dogs were unable to gain access to the pen, although three sheep were later found dead elsewhere on the farm.

Two of the sheep received extensive injuries consistent with those of a dog attack, while police believe the third sheep died from the shock caused by the attack.

The incident took place sometime after 2.30pm, with both the dogs understood to have been hounds, with one beige or tan in colour and the other one white.

PC Vincent Lane, of Hampshire Constabulary’s country watch team, said: “The injuries sustained are among the worst I have seen and I am concerned that the dogs’ owners do not appear to have been present throughout the incident.

“Ultimately there are no winners in such instances.

“The livestock typically sustain serious injuries or, as in this case, die in attacks by dogs.

“The farmer has unnecessary veterinary expenses or, in cases such as this, can lose valuable livestock.”

He added: “Such incidents are entirely preventable with no more than the use of a lead.

“I would ask that dog owners are responsible and follow best practice whilst walking in the countryside or in and around farms to prevent any further unnecessary suffering and loss.”