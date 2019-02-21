Thriving Economy in the town

Local MP Maria Miller met with the Basingstoke Business and Enterprise Forum to update them on Brexit. She then answered questions from attendees.

The Basingstoke Business & Enterprise Forum (BBEF) is an organisation providing an independent middle ground where businesses can meet, build rapport and give a viewpoint to their MP Maria Miller and Government Ministers. Members include FTSE 100 companies, SMEs and established local businesses.

Maria answered a wide range of questions concerning Brexit including future trade agreements, regulations and Immigration. Maria commented; “Basingstoke is a thriving economy and is one of the top ten employment centres in the South East. SME’s play a vital role in Basingstoke generating 80% of employment. It is always good to meet with local employers and to listen to their concerns. The key message from local businesses in Basingstoke was that they are getting on with Brexit preparations and want the Government to do the same. The BBEF provides an important platform where employers can raise key concerns and make sure they are heard in Westminster.”