Tickets now available for this year’s Basingstoke Live

Music fans can now get their hands on Basingstoke Live tickets.

Thousands are expected at the well-established free music festival on July 8 and 9 in the War Memorial Park and will feature Basingstoke Live’s first female main stage headliner Paigey Cakey on Saturday, while Dub Pistols are taking centre stage on Sunday.

“Basingstoke Live has been staged in the borough for over a decade and we are delighted it will again feature as part of the Basingstoke Festival Programme” said Cllr Simon Bound, cabinet member for communities and community safety.

“We are always looking at how we can do things better and provide an event that everyone can enjoy, therefore this year we’ll be adding even more family friendly attractions to the free festival.

“We are also asking people to sign up for tickets in advance to help us in our mission to run a safe and enjoyable event for all,” he added.

Cakey, a Hackney-based MC, has supported acts including Eve and Lil Kim, Stormzy and Krept & Konan.

The Dub Pistols – a 21st century equivalent of 2-tone acts like The Specials – have worked with the likes of Busta Rhymes, Terry Hall and Rodney P over the last 20 years.

As well as the live music, there is also going to be a get active area with an opportunity to try different exercise classes alongside stalls from local organisations.

Cllr Bound said that more news was to come: “I would like to thank the Basingstoke Live Forum for their continued support in organising this event and we look forward to announcing more exciting news including full line-up soon.”

Basingstoke Live is the final event in the Basingstoke Festival programme taking place between June 16 and July 9, with this year’s theme ‘Born in the Borough’, celebrating Steventon-born Jane Austen.

For more information, visit basingstokelive.co.uk.