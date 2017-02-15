Time capsule buried at new police centre

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) was joined by children from a Basingstoke school on a visit to the town’s upcoming new police centre this week.

The £10million state-of-the-art Police Investigation Centre (PIC) is one of three currently being developed countywide and is due to be completed later this year.

A total of 36 custody cells are being built at the Jays Close-based PIC, in the Viables Business Park, with the new build set to operate 24 hours a day throughout the week and accommodate 400 members of staff.

Former PCC Simon Hayes insisted when building work began on the site in October 2015 that the development represented an “historic day for policing” and that the PIC would serve generations to come.

His successor, Michael Lane, reiterated this point by joining children from Chalk Ridge School and the police cadets in contributing an item to a time capsule at the site, which won’t now be opened again until 2067.

The PCC said: “This building will support the community and it will help to keep us safer.

“It will provide shelter and care for everyone using it, including appropriate care for those who have caused others harm.

“This PIC will contribute to modern operationally effective policing, that will be forward looking and supports the community in keeping us safer.”

Youngsters from Chalk Ridge School, in Brighton Hill, were chosen to take part in the time capsule burial after they provided artwork for the site that saw them win a competition held by developers Mace.

They were also handed a tour of the custody area at the new police centre, which is now in the final fit out stage and will also include a central investigation function, support rooms and investigative areas.

Mace director Nick Abbey said: “Looking forward, who knows how policing will have changed in the next 50 years before this time capsule is opened again.

“I’m really proud of what the team here has achieved and I would like to thank Chalk Ridge School for helping us to do this.”