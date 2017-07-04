Time to celebrate best in Basingstoke

THE inaugural Made in Basingstoke festival promises plenty of fun in the sun when it starts on July 14.

Showcasing Basingstoke’s food, fashion, art and culture, the festival will run until August 13 and comprises of four themed weeks: create, taste, discover and make.

As this year is the bicentenary of Jane Austen’s death, the Steventon-born author will be taking the ‘front cover’.

Opening the festival is create week (July 14 -20) and during this, the streets of Basingstoke will become a life-sized game board.

Participants will follow clues, question witnesses and solve puzzles in order to investigate a mystery. Other highlights include arts and crafts.

Celebrity chefs Phil Vickery and Jean-Christophe Novelli will present cookery demonstrations during taste week (July 21 – 27), which will also feature a taste market focussed on local produce and businesses.

Discover week (July 28 – August 3) celebrates Basingstoke’s historic past, including connections to Thomas Burberry and Jane Austen before ending with make week (August 4 -13).

This is aimed mainly at families and includes arts and crafts and rides.

Visit www.madeinbasingstoke.co.uk for more information.