Time to regroup after disappointing Brands Hatch weekend

North Hampshire driver Rob Collard endured a “frustrating weekend” at the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

WSR-run BMW 125i M Sport’s Collard, from Eversley, began the first race in 19th and sustained rear-suspension damage in two separate collisions.

But a typically gritty performance from Collard rescued the race as he finished 15th.

On the Race Two grid, he changed to wet tyres and finished 26th after being squeezed between two cars and into a spin.

Collard took to the tarmac for the third and final race and gained six places in a lap but a car spun into him as they entered the Druids hairpin together, knocking an innocent Collard into the gravel.

He said: “We came to Brands Hatch with a lot of hope.

“We were second here last year and we’ve won here twice before on the opening weekend, so to come away with only one point is very disappointing.

“Our third race sums up our weekend.

“I made a good start and going up into Druids a car spun into me – I was on the outside and he hit me and pushed me straight off into the gravel.

“It was a frustrating way to end a frustrating weekend.

“We have to go away and regroup.”

The next event takes place at Donington Park, East Midlands, on April 28 and 29.