Toby’s touching tale of his battle

At the age of 28 Toby Peach has already been a member of the ‘Cancer Club’ twice.

The actor and writer’s one-man-show ‘The Eulogy of Toby Peach’ will not only celebrate life but also mortality and the wonders of the human body when he arrives at Bordon’s Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre on Saturday, February 4.

The entertaining but emotional show will recount Toby’s battle with blood cancer Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

He fought and beat the disease on two separate occasions aged 19 and 21.

Toby’s eulogy will take the audience on a tour of the Cancer Club, where they will learn about the writer’s journey from being diagnosed to being in remission to being diagnosed for a second time – expect laughs as well as a few tears along the way.

As a teenager he visited his GP because his neck was starting to look noticeably large.

He said although his doctor didn’t think it could be cancer, because only one per cent of people who have cancer are aged 15 to 24, he was sent for tests.

After being diagnosed, he said: “I didn’t think it could be cancer.

“I didn’t really know what cancer was and for me I found the mental battle the hardest. Seeing my body change drastically and coping with the situation left me fractured.

“I didn’t recognise the person in the mirror a lot of the time. Seeing the stress and strain on those around me is difficult to manage too.”

He had been an enthusiastic young man ready to make his mark on the world but when the illness struck, not knowing if today could be his last.

The illness completely changed Toby’s outlook on life, and after defeating it for the second time, Toby decided to write his own show to explain how the cancer changed his mentality, and he hopes his story can help other cancer patients.

“When you experience cancer or any disease, at any age, it does change you,” he said. “It scares you, especially when you’re forced to notice your own mortality.

“It took me a long time to understand though, that I can’t change these scars that I have and I have to accept and move forward with them.”

He added: “One in two of us will experience cancer first-hand so I wanted to bring this universal issue to the stage.

Tickets cost £11 and it will begin at 7.30pm.