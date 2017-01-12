Tommy is in town

One of Australia’s most popular guitarists will be returning to The Anvil on Tuesday, January 17.

Tommy Emmanuel, who first visited the Churchill Way venue in 2000, returns to the theatre to perform tunes off his latest studio albums as well as new material off a record due to be released in the spring.

And as the 61-year-old embarks on a huge tour across the world with a number of shows already being sold out, fellow singer-songwriter Clive Carroll will join him.

“It’s hard for an artist who is also the composer to choose their favourite tracks because we write songs, we record them, we play them live and we move on to the next project,” he said.

“Most of my fans agree that my album ‘Only’ is some of my best work and I think my song ‘It’s Never Too Late’ is my all time favourite composition to date.

“And can I just say that my guest, Clive Carroll, will stun and amaze everyone in the first set.

“Clive will be playing songs from his new CD, ‘The Furthest Tree’ where I will play a lot of songs from my album ‘It’s Never Too Late’, as well as some even newer songs.

“I have three new guitars with me which sound wonderful and I hope that the folks of Basingstoke will have a great night.

“We will certainly give you our best.”

The two-time Grammy nominated musician comes to Basingstoke following the release of his latest Christmas album, ‘Christmas Memories’, which is the singer’s 31st studio album since 1979.

But with the festive season done and dusted for another year, Tommy’s attention is now focusing on his new record, which sees him perform duets with a number of fellow singer-songwriters.

The project is something that the musician has had planned for a number of years.

Singer-songwriters such as Jason Isbell, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell, Bryan Sutton, David Grisman, Jerry Douglas and many more have all sung with Tommy in the last 12 months, and he hopes the album will be completed by May this year.

However, the greatest moment of Tommy’s long-lasting career would have been when he recorded an album with his music hero Chet Atkins back in 1997 called, ‘The Day Finger Pickers Took Over the World.’

The album has a lot of significance for Tommy, as it was the last album Chet recorded before his death four years later on June 30 2001, 10 days after his 77th birthday.

“My first contact with Chet was through the mail,” Tommy revealed to the Observer.

“I wrote him a fan letter and he wrote back sending me a photograph as well.

“We stayed in touch and I eventually made the pilgrimage to Nashville to meet him in person.

“We became instant family and ended up recording and working together towards the end of his life.

“He has always been a beacon to so many artists, young and old and set a great standard for us to learn from.”

Tommy added: “It’s always fun when your audience knows your material and shout out requests or clap when they recognise a song.

“I like to surprise my audiences all the time and try not to be predictable.”

Tickets cost £27 and the gig will start at 7.30pm.